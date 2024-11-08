Fedora KDE Desktop Spin Promoted To Same Tier As GNOME-Based Fedora Workstation

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 8 November 2024 at 07:00 AM EST. 36 Comments
FEDORA
Earlier this year was a Fedora change proposal seeking to make KDE Plasma the default over GNOME for Fedora 42. A compromise of sorts has now been settled on with the Fedora Desktop Spin being promoted to an "Edition" status that will put it on the same level as the GNOME-based Fedora Workstation Edition.

Approval has been granted to upgrade the Fedora KDE Desktop Spin to Edition status so that now both the KDE Plasma and GNOME desktop editions are on the same playing field.

Fedora KDE desktop


The Fedora Council ticket outlines the change as:
"As discussed at Flock, the Fedora KDE SIG and the newly forming Fedora Personal Systems Working Group that will oversee the SIG are requesting that the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop spin be upgraded to Edition status for Fedora Linux 42.

This includes the following:

Listing Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop Edition at the same level as Fedora Workstation Edition on fedoraproject.org
Production of a flagship site page for Fedora KDE similar to Fedora Workstation on fedoraproject.org
Marketing support in a similar vein to Workstation at events

The Fedora KDE SIG will withdraw its Change for Fedora Linux 42 to replace GNOME with KDE Plasma on Workstation with the acceptance of this request."

As of yesterday, this ticket has been accepted with unanimous approval.

Fedora KDE promoted ticket


So next year beginning with Fedora 42, look for the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop Edition to be better promoted and featured on the Fedora site and similar alongside Fedora Workstation rather than having to navigate to the spins area, etc.

Fedora KDE desktop


Fedora KDE desktop


Long ago KDE on Fedora used to be a mess and poorly maintained but in more recent years the Fedora KDE SIG and others involved have done a very nice job of enhancing the packaging and quality of the Plasma desktop experience within the Fedora confines so it's of similar quality to the flagship GNOME experience.
36 Comments
Related News
Fedora Stakeholders Debate Idea Of "-O3" Optimized Packages
Fedora 41 Releases Today With Many Shiny New Features
Suggestion Raised For Using PGO + LLVM BOLT To Optimize More Fedora Packages
Fedora 41 Has Working Intel IPU6 Web Camera Support With Modern Laptops
Fedora's Kernel Build Now Enabling Sched_Ext Support
Fedora 41 Beta Released With Many Leading-Edge Linux Enhancements
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Lands A 2.6% Performance Improvement With Minor Linux Kernel Patch
VMware Workstation Shifting From Proprietary Code To Using Upstream KVM
Rust-Based Redox OS Gets RISC-V Working, Also Now Booting On The Raspberry Pi 4
Ubuntu Hoping To Remove Qt 5 Before Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Valve Engineer Fixes Massive Performance Issue For RADV Driver With AMD FSR2 Sample
KDE Will Nicely Notify You When Apps Are Being Killed Due To Out-Of-Memory
Ubuntu's Great Mainline Kernel PPA Hasn't Been Working Since Mid-September
Linux Mint Working On Night Light For Cinnamon, Collaborating With Framework Computer