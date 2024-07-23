Fedora Workstation 42 Cleared To Offer Opt-In Metrics Reporting

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 23 July 2024 at 08:43 AM EDT. 21 Comments
FEDORA
Following up on the previously noted proposal around Fedora Workstation 42 looking at adding opt-in user metrics, the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) has now granted approval for this somewhat controversial feature.

FESCo has granted approval for Fedora Workstation 42 offering opt-in anonymous user information reporting around system settings, hardware information, and desktop usage patterns. As previously explained, the proposal aims to collect more real-world representative information about Fedora Workstation use that would help developers focus their efforts moving forward and help with data/use-case discovery and analysis. Collected would be system hardware information, various system settings, desktop usage patterns like what apps are used and how often system settings are accessed, performance details like disk and memory use, and then any evidence of problems. In looking for problems, details like the number of system crashes, OOM events, and app crashes would be collected.

Fedora opt-in data metrics


The usage reporting is strictly opt-in and care will be taken to not collect identifying personal details, including IP addresses. Efforts will b e taken to prevent user fingerprinting too.

FESCo approves opt-in usage reporting


Per this FESCo ticket, with six votes in favor of the change and no votes against, FESCo has cleared this feature for Fedora Workstation 42 due out in early 2025.

This week FESCo also approved the plans for retiring Python 2.7 from Fedora 41 and thus only offering Python 3 packages. That change though is still contingent upon GIMP 3.0 being released in time for Fedora 41 so that remaining Python 2 dependency can be dropped.
21 Comments
Related News
LXQt 2.0 Desktop Planned For Availability In Fedora 41
Fedora 41 Proceeds With AMD SEV-SNP Virtualization Host Support For Confidential VMs
Fedora 41 Looks To Ship Upcoming AMD ROCm 6.2 For Latest AI Capabilities
Fedora Will End Up Supporting The NVIDIA Driver With Secure Boot
Fedora 41 Aims To Support Self-Encrypting Drives Within Its Installer
Fedora 42 Looks To Make Use Of The "Screen Of Death" DRM Panic Screen
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
Linus Torvalds Begins The Linux 6.11 Merge Window By Merging Some Of His Own Code
Microsoft's WSL 2.3.11 Brings "Hundreds Of New Kernel Modules" & New Features
NVIDIA Promotes Their Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Support
Linux Patch To Disable The Snapdragon X Elite "X1E80100" GPU By Default
Rust Safety Standard Proposed For The Linux Kernel
New "SCALE" Software Allows Natively Compiling CUDA Apps For AMD GPUs
AMD Unified AI Software Stack Has The Potential To Be A Very Big Deal