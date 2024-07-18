Fedora 41 Looks To Ship Upcoming AMD ROCm 6.2 For Latest AI Capabilities
The ROCm 6.1 series is the latest stable version currently of AMD's open-source GPU compute stack with an increasing large focus on AI. AMD has confirmed to Red Hat that ROCm 6.2 will debut before the release of Fedora 41, so the developers are now hoping to be shipping ROCm 6.2 packages with this upcoming Fedora Linux release.
A late change proposal has been filed for updating the ROCm compute packages in Fedora 41 to ROCm 6.2. The change proposal lays out:
"The latest ROCm release in sync with AMD's latest upstream release. Builds on the math libraries released in F40 to also include packages to run AI workloads. Has been integrated with Fedora's PyTorch.
...
ROCm 6.2 has not been released yet, but upstream has confirmed it will happen long before Fedora 41 code freeze.
...
Moving to ROCm 6.2 means newer features and bug fixes. It also means moving to LLVM 18, which includes bugfixes, new hardware support, and reduces package maintenance of using an older LLVM package."
With AMD focusing on the major enterprise Linux distributions like RHEL, Ubuntu LTS, and SUSE Linux Enterprise with their official ROCm packages, it's great to see Fedora working on punctually adding new ROCm versions to its repository to ease in the installation/setup experience for those wanting to make use of AMD GPU compute/AI on Fedora.
This proposal has yet to be voted on by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee, but it's a relatively straight-forward change and assuming ROCm 6.2 releases on time it's a fairly safe bet to assume it will make it into F41.
