Fedora 41 Proceeds With AMD SEV-SNP Virtualization Host Support For Confidential VMs

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 18 July 2024 at 02:43 PM EDT. 1 Comment
FEDORA
The Fedora change proposal was approved this week by their engineering and steering committee to support AMD SEV-SNP virtualization host support to allow easily launching confidential computing virtual machines (VMs) with Fedora 41.

Now that the AMD SEV-SNP kernel bits are reaching upstream in the Linux kernel and related components after a lot of work, Fedora Linux is proceeding to be one of the first major Linux distributions offering a pleasant out-of-the-box experience for supporting SEV-SNP backed confidential VMs.

Fedora with AMD EPYC


The Fedora change proposal describes it as:
"This enables Fedora virtualization hosts to launch confidential virtual machines using AMD's SEV-SNP technology. Confidential virtualization prevents admins with root shell access, or a compromised host software stack, from accessing memory of any running guest. SEV-SNP is an evolution of previously provided SEV and SEV-ES technologies providing stronger protection and unlocking new features such as a secure virtual TPM.

Confidential guests running under a Fedora SEV-SNP enabled KVM host will be able to:

- Self initiate an VM attestation to prove integrity of their running guest machine. This guarantees their guest is running on AMD hardware with SEV-SNP setup in a given configuration, running a particular build for EDK2 firmware, providing data confidentiality even if the host is compromised or malicious.

- Measure all aspects of the guest machine boot process into PCRs in a securely hosted virtual TPM

- Protect against various known weaknesses of the traditional SEV and SEV-ES technologies"

Now that FESCo has approved the feature, barring any last minute issues coming up in the upstream code or other factors, this AMD SEV-SNP support will be found in Fedora 41 that is due for release around the end of October. AMD EPYC 7003 "Milan" and newer EPYC server processors support Secure Encrypted Virtualization Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP).
1 Comment
Related News
Fedora 41 Looks To Ship Upcoming AMD ROCm 6.2 For Latest AI Capabilities
Fedora Will End Up Supporting The NVIDIA Driver With Secure Boot
Fedora 41 Aims To Support Self-Encrypting Drives Within Its Installer
Fedora 42 Looks To Make Use Of The "Screen Of Death" DRM Panic Screen
Fedora Workstation 41 Install Media Will Ship With Wayland-Only GNOME
Fedora 42 Looks To Make It Easier For Unprivileged System Flatpaks & Disk Management
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
COSMIC Desktop Very Close To Alpha Release, Adds Compositor Multi-Threading
Zed Editor Now Publishing Native Linux Builds
AMD Has A Crucial Linux Optimization Coming To Lower Power Use During Video Playback
Linus Torvalds Begins The Linux 6.11 Merge Window By Merging Some Of His Own Code
AMD Provides Updated Zen 1/2/3/4 CPU Microcode For Linux Users
The State Of Text Rendering 2024 & The Future Of The Stack With Rust
New "SCALE" Software Allows Natively Compiling CUDA Apps For AMD GPUs
Linux Patch To Disable The Snapdragon X Elite "X1E80100" GPU By Default