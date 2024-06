Fedora 41 Aims To Ship AMD SEV-SNP Confidential Virtualization Host Support

Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

With the release of Fedora 41 in October, this Red Hat sponsored Linux distribution is hoping to have all the software bits aligned that its AMD SEV-SNP virtualization stack will be all squared away for this latest iteration of Secure Encrypted Virtualization.If all goes according to newly-filed plans, Fedora 41 this autumn should be shipping with confidential virtualization host support for AMD SEV-SNP. This is coming about as all of the relevant upstream pieces are finally coming together. As noted recently on Phoronix, Linux 6.11 will bring the AMD SEV-SNP KVM guest bits . QEMU 9.1 is working its way toward release in the coming months and it has the SEV-SNP feature integration complete. Libvirt is also having its SEV-SNP support cross the finish line this summer. Fedora 41 is also planning to ship updated Coconut SVSM, iVGM, and EDK2 packages for rounding out the SEV-SNP support.

"This enables Fedora virtualization hosts to launch confidential virtual machines using AMD's SEV-SNP technology. Confidential virtualization prevents admins with root shell access, or a compromised host software stack, from accessing memory of any running guest. SEV-SNP is an evolution of previously provided SEV and SEV-ES technologies providing stronger protection and unlocking new features such as a secure virtual TPM.

Fedora has provided support for launching confidential virtual machines using KVM on x86_64 hosts for several years, using the SEV and SEV-ES technologies available from AMD CPUs. These technologies have a number of design limitations, however, that make them less secure than is desired, and prevent exposure of desirable features such as secure TPMs. The SEV-SNP technology is a significant design enhancement and architectural change to addresses the key gaps, increasing security and unlocking more powerful use cases for confidential virtual machines."

The change proposal was posted today to the Fedora Wiki for having this SEV-SNP support in Fedora 41:SEV-SNP is indeed a nice upgrade over the earlier SEV and SEV-ES capabilities:

It's great seeing all the upstream software bits finally coming together with SEV-SNP that is supported with AMD EPYC server processors since the EPYC 7003 "Milan" series. Other Q3~Q4 Linux distributions and later in turn should also be able to tap into this upstream support for the newest Secure Encrypted Virtualization functionality.