ASUS TUF GAMING X670E PLUS Seeing Linux Sensors Support
For those with the ASUS TUF GAMING X670E PLUS as a ~$230 USD AM5 motherboard for Ryzen 7000/9000 series processors, this desktop motherboard is seeing support tacked onto the asus-ec-sensors hardware monitoring driver so you can enjoy working sensor readings under Linux.
The ASUS TUF GAMING X670E PLUS is the latest motherboard seeing support wired up for the Linux kernel's asus-ec-sensors driver. There are more than one dozen ASUS motherboards across multiple generations now supported by this driver for exposing hardware monitoring information exposed via the ACPI embedded controller (EC) registers. This includes CPU temperatures, motherboard and VRM temperatures, fan speeds, CPU current and voltage, and other metrics. It used to be Linux sensor monitoring support lagged behind greatly for recent desktop motherboards while thankfully with the likes of the asus-ec-sensors driver the Linux support has been catching up more closely to Windows but still not ideal.
This patch introduces the TUF GAMING X670E PLUS motherboard support and has been queued into the hardware monitoring (HWMON) subsystem "hwmon-next" branch meaning that it's on the way for the Linux 6.14 kernel cycle in the new year.
Separately, this patch also queued in hwmon-next adds support for the "CPU_Opt" optional CPU fan speed sensor with AMD 600 series chipset motherboards on the asus-ec-sensors driver.
