New AMD XDNA Linux Driver Patches Add Ryzen AI NPU6 IP, Other Improvements
The "AMDXDNA" accelerator driver for supporting the Ryzen AI NPU is set to be introduced in the Linux 6.14 kernel next year. Ahead of that debut, a new set of patches from AMD surfaced on Wednesday to provide fixes and code improvements as well as introducing support for newer Ryzen AI "NPU6" IP.
The set of seven patches goes on top of the AMDXDNA accel driver code already queued into the drm-misc-next branch. These new patches provide support for recent AMD NPU hardware and firmware, code improvements, enhancing power management settings, the ability to query the firmware version, reading the firmware interface version from registers, and other changes.
The new hardware support with these patches is for the NPU version 6 IP. The patches or code don't elaborate though on what AMD Ryzen products have the NPU6 IP... Presumably it's some Krackan Point, Strix Point, or Strix Halo hardware. Google and AMD's AMDXDNA GitHub repositories also haven't been helpful either in decoding the AMD NPU6 correlation. In any event, the AMD NPU6 support is on the way to this AMDXDNA open-source driver.
Those interested can see this dri-devel patch series for these latest AMDXDNA accelerator driver improvements.
