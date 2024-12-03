AMD NPU Firmware Upstreamed For The Ryzen AI AMDXDNA Driver Coming In Linux 6.14

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 3 December 2024 at 06:33 AM EST. 2 Comments
AMD
With the AMDXDNA kernel driver for Ryzen AI NPU support on Linux now ready for merging and is queued in drm-misc-next for the Linux 6.14 kernel early next year, the AMD NPU firmware binaries have also now been upstreamed to linux-firmware.git for having the necessary firmware support in place.

Merged today to linux-firmware.git were the three AMD NPU binaries for supporting the various Ryzen AI NPUs that have begun to be found in Ryzen laptops over the past two years.

AMD NPU firmware upstreamed


These firmware binaries are needed by the open-source AMDXDNA kernel driver for actually being able to engage the neural processing unit. With this commit the initial firmware is now upstream in linux-firmware.git so those binaries can be easily picked up by the different Linux distributions ahead of updating to the Linux 6.14 kernel in the new year.

The Linux 6.14 merge window will open around late January or early February while the stable Linux 6.14 kernel should be out by early April. This should be the kernel version in use by Ubuntu 25.04, Fedora 42, etc, so come next spring there should finally be nice out-of-the-box support for Ryzen AI NPUs on Linux.

Besides the AMDXDNA kernel driver and needed firmware binaries, the AMD Xilinx XRT and AMD AIE Plugin for IREE software are the user-space components currently available for leveraging the AMD NPU.
2 Comments
Related News
AMD Per-Core Energy Counter Support Slated For Linux 6.14
Linux Fixes Issue Where Applying AMD Zen1/Zen2 Microcode Updates Could Slow Boot Times
AMD Begins Work Upstreaming More Versal 2 SoC Support For Linux
AMD GFX9.4.4 CDNA Firmware Published, More GFX950 Changes Point To Being MI350
AMD I3C Controller ACPI Support Added To DesignWare Driver In Linux 6.13
New AMD Zen 5 Perf Events Going Into Linux 6.13
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Wayland Color Management Protocol Might Finally Be Close To Merging
Microsoft Makes An Interesting Improvement To Kernel Modules With Linux 6.13
Linux Kernel Performance Bottlenecks Spotted By Mold Developer
Linux 6.13 Hits A "Tipping Point" With More Rust Drivers Expected Soon
Linux 6.13 KVM Eliminates An "Awful Idea", Many x86_64 Improvements
Linux 6.13 Staging Clears Out 107k Lines Of Code From Old & Unmaintained Drivers
Mozilla Firefox Switches To .tar.xz For Linux Packaging
Linus Torvalds Improves Futex Code To Improve User-Space Accesses