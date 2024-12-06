AMD P-State Driver Improvements Getting Ready For Linux 6.14

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 6 December 2024 at 06:27 AM EST. 1 Comment
AMD
While Linux 6.13-rc1 was only released this past Sunday and there is around two months to go until the start of the Linux 6.14 kernel cycle, AMD P-State driver improvements are already beginning to collect for this next kernel cycle.

Mario Limonciello of AMD's Linux engineering team sent out a set of improvements and clean-ups for the AMD P-State CPU frequency scaling driver that are targeting this next Linux 6.14 kernel cycle.

The patches add trace event support for EPP perf updates, utilizing the boost numerator as the highest perf again after a recent semantic change, caching the Energy Performance Preference (EPP) value, and setting a different default EPP policy from EPYC and Ryzen processors.

AMD processors


Mario Limonciello explained with these initial patches for the AMD P-State driver for Linux 6.14:
"This series started as work on the behavior around boost numerator that was changed in the last few kernels to make it more expected.

As part of the process, of these improvements I found various other optimizations that made a lot of sense in the context of the code.

While I was working on the issues I found it was really helpful to have ftrace for EPP, so it introduces that as well.

Lastly a bug was reported requesting that amd-pstate default policy be changed for client systems that don't use other software after bootup so it includes that change too."

We'll see what more AMD P-State CPU frequency scaling driver improvements come about in roughly the next two months ahead of the v6.14 merge window.
1 Comment
Related News
New AMD XDNA Linux Driver Patches Add Ryzen AI NPU6 IP, Other Improvements
AMD NPU Firmware Upstreamed For The Ryzen AI AMDXDNA Driver Coming In Linux 6.14
AMD Per-Core Energy Counter Support Slated For Linux 6.14
Linux Fixes Issue Where Applying AMD Zen1/Zen2 Microcode Updates Could Slow Boot Times
AMD Begins Work Upstreaming More Versal 2 SoC Support For Linux
AMD GFX9.4.4 CDNA Firmware Published, More GFX950 Changes Point To Being MI350
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Wayland Color Management Protocol Might Finally Be Close To Merging
Linus Torvalds Comes Out Against "Completely Broken" x86_64 Feature Levels
Linux 6.13 Hits A "Tipping Point" With More Rust Drivers Expected Soon
Linux Kernel Performance Bottlenecks Spotted By Mold Developer
Linux 6.13 Staging Clears Out 107k Lines Of Code From Old & Unmaintained Drivers
Mozilla Firefox Switches To .tar.xz For Linux Packaging
Vulkan Video Now Enabled By Default For Radeon VCN2/VCN3 Hardware On Linux
Rustls Multi-Threaded Performance Is Battering OpenSSL