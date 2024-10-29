Fedora 41 Releases Today With Many Shiny New Features
Fedora 41 is ready for release today as a wonderful update to this leading edge Linux distribution.
Fedora 41 features a number of package updates like going to LLVM 19, LXQt 2.0, Python 3.13, DNF5, RPM 4.20, PyTorch 2.4, AMD ROCm 6.2, GIMP 3.0 (near final form), replacing Redis with Valkey, and many others. Fedora 41 also features interesting features like self-encrypting drives support within the Anaconda installer, Intel IPU6 camera support for newer Intel Core laptops, Wayland-only GNOME Workstation media, NVIDIA driver support on Secure Boot systems, the new fedora-repoquery tool, a new alternative spin for Fedora Miracle, and more.
An extensive list of all the Fedora 41 changes can be found via the Fedora Wiki.
Those eager to try out Fedora 41 right now can find the release ISOs now available via Fedora mirrors while the official Fedora 41 release announcement should be out in the next few hours.
I will be running some Fedora 41 benchmarks and other comparisons soon. My testing during the beta phase was working out quite well on various test systems and once again is another solid release by those involved.
16 Comments