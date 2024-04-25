Microsoft Open-Sources MS-DOS 4.0 Under MIT License

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 26 April 2024 at 05:57 AM EDT. 5 Comments
MICROSOFT
After publishing open-source versions of MS-DOS years ago for versions 1.25 and 2.0, Microsoft and IBM have now announced that MS-DOS 4.0 has been open-sourced under an MIT license.

MS-DOS 4.0 is now open-source and available on GitHub. This open-sourcing of MS-DOS 4.00 is primarily done for historical purposes. The MS-DOS 4.0 code can be tested on modern PCs with the likes of the PCem and 86box emulators.

More details for those interested via the Microsoft Open-Source Blog. The MS-DOS source code can be pulled from GitHub.
