Microsoft Open-Sources MS-DOS 4.0 Under MIT License
MS-DOS 4.0 is now open-source and available on GitHub. This open-sourcing of MS-DOS 4.00 is primarily done for historical purposes. The MS-DOS 4.0 code can be tested on modern PCs with the likes of the PCem and 86box emulators.
More details for those interested via the Microsoft Open-Source Blog. The MS-DOS source code can be pulled from GitHub.