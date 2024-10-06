Microsoft Azure Linux 3.0 Update Pushes Additions For Intel, AMD & Arm

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 9 November 2024 at 06:10 AM EST. Add A Comment
MICROSOFT
Microsoft overnight released the newest version of their Azure Linux 3.0 in-house Linux distribution that is used by a variety of internal services at the company as well as external customers.

With this newest monthly update to Azure Linux 3.0 there are changes to benefit all three major CPU players. On the Intel side the In-Field Scan (IFS) support is enabled for helping to verify the quality of the server CPU silicon pre-production or as an ongoing basis. Over on the Arm side the Arm FF-A support is enabled as the Firmware Framework for Arm A-profile as one of their firmware protocol specifications. Lastly on the AMD side the x86_amd_platform_device built-in is now enabled to satisfy a customer request around dealing with some I2C clock related issues.

The Azure Linux 3.0.20241101 release also adds Fedora SBAT entries to GRUB2, enables NFTables in IPTables, drops the "noxsaves" parameter from the command line in the UKI kernel image, and updates a variety of packages due to security issues and other bugs. Their Linux 6.6 LTS kernel has been updated along with PHP, the NVIDIA driver, libcxx, cURL, GDB, and a variety of other packages.

Downloads and more details on this month's Azure Linux 3.0 changes via the Azure Linux 3.0.20241101 announcement.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Use On Microsoft Azure Crosses 60%, AlmaLinux Now An Endorsed Distro
Microsoft Open-Sources Rust-Written OpenHCL For Running Confidential Intel/AMD VMs
Microsoft's Azure Linux 3.0 Adds Valkey, Enables Other New Features
Microsoft's Azure Linux 2.0 Updated With Dozens Of Security Fixes
Microsoft Continues Working On Hyper-V Dom0 Support For Linux
Updated DeviceTree Gets Microsoft Windows Dev Kit 2023 Booting Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Spots A 3888.9% Performance Improvement In The Linux Kernel From One Line Of Code
VMware Workstation Shifting From Proprietary Code To Using Upstream KVM
Rust-Based Redox OS Gets RISC-V Working, Also Now Booting On The Raspberry Pi 4
Ubuntu Hoping To Remove Qt 5 Before Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Valve Engineer Fixes Massive Performance Issue For RADV Driver With AMD FSR2 Sample
KDE Will Nicely Notify You When Apps Are Being Killed Due To Out-Of-Memory
GIMP 3.0 RC1 Released For Testing
Ubuntu's Great Mainline Kernel PPA Hasn't Been Working Since Mid-September