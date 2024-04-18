Ubuntu 24.04 Boosts Performance, Outperforming Windows 11 On The AMD Ryzen Framework 16 Laptop

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 18 April 2024 at 11:25 AM EDT. Page 1 of 6. 18 Comments.

With the Framework 16 laptop one of the performance pieces I've been meaning to carry out has been seeing out Linux performs against Microsoft Windows 11 for this AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS powered modular/upgradeable laptop. Recently getting around to it in my benchmarking queue, I also compared the performance of Ubuntu 23.10 to the near final Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on this laptop up against a fully-updated Microsoft Windows 11 installation.

Framework 16 laptop with Ubuntu 24.04

The Framework 16 review unit as a reminder was configured with the 8-core / 16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Zen 4 SoC with Radeon RX 7700S graphics, a 512GB SN810 NVMe SSD, MediaTek MT7922 WiFi, and a 2560 x 1600 display.

Framework 16 laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and running Ubuntu Linux

In the few months of testing out the Framework 16 predominantly under Linux it's been working out very well. With also having a Windows 11 partition as shipped by Framework, after updating that install it made for an interesting comparison against the Ubuntu 23.10 and Ubuntu 24.04 performance.

Windows 11 vs. Ubuntu Linux - AMD Framework 16

The same Framework 16 AMD laptop was used throughout all of the testing for looking at the out-of-the-box performance across Microsoft Windows 11, Ubuntu 23.10, and the near-final state of Ubuntu 24.04.


Related Articles
Intel's Linux Software Optimizations Continue Paying Off Big Time For Xeon Emerald Rapids
Ampere Altra Max Performance For Ubuntu Linux 22.04 vs. 23.10 vs. 24.04
Ubuntu 24.04 Helping Achieve Greater Performance On Intel Xeon Scalable Emerald Rapids
CentOS Stream ISA Optimized Packages Show Great Results On Intel Xeon Emerald Rapids
Arch Linux CachyOS Benchmarks Of x86-64-v3 & x86-64-v4 Repositories
Benchmarking The Experimental Ubuntu x86-64-v3 Build For Greater Performance On Modern CPUs