Windows 11 vs. Ubuntu Linux Performance For The AMD Ryzen AI 9 365

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 30 July 2024 at 12:39 PM EDT. Page 1 of 9. 10 Comments.

ASUS Zenbook S 16 with Windows 11

After seeing how the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 Zen 5 Strix Point performance is under Linux against a range of other Intel/AMD laptops, the next obvious question is... how does this compare to Windows? In this article is an initial look at the Windows 11 versus Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Linux performance for the same AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 SoC within an ASUS Zenbook S16 and running the same benchmarks in looking at the out-of-the-box performance difference.

ASUS Zenbook S 16 with Ubuntu Linux

Today's AMD Strix Point benchmarking is looking at the launch-day support of Microsoft Windows 11 versus Ubuntu Linux on the ASUS Zenbook S16 equipped with the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 SoC with 24GB of RAM. The pre-loaded Windows 11 with all available system and firmware updates as of launch day were used for testing. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS was then tested while upgrading to the Linux 6.10 stable kernel, Mesa Git via the Oibaf PPA, and linux-firmware.git AMDGPU firmware files.

Windows 11 vs. Ubuntu Linux Benchmarks On AMD Ryzen AI 9 365

The same laptop hardware was used for testing both operating system at their respective default settings, including the "balanced" platform profile. AC power was used throughout all testing. A variety of workloads with both native Linux and Windows support was used for testing in this initial look at the Windows vs. Linux performance for the new AMD Zen 5 Strix Point SoCs. Unfortunately no power monitoring results for this article due to not having the infrastructure setup for the Windows power monitoring abilities.

Windows 11 on the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365


