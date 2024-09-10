CentOS Stream 10 Showing Nice Performance Uplift In Early Benchmarks On AmpereOne

As part of the ongoing AmpereOne testing at Phoronix with the 192-core AmpereOne A192-32X flagship processor, I've been working on several different Linux distribution benchmarks with this Supermicro AmpereOne server. That comparison in full should be published next week while worth highlighting on its own are some of the gains seen with the in-development CentOS Stream 10 that serves as the upstream to what will be Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10. There are some nice performance gains seen on AArch64 with CentOS Stream 10 compared to CentOS Stream 9.

CentOS Stream 10 development continues moving along and over the summer the CentOS Stream 10 ISOs started to be published. Going through the CentOS website is still just CentOS Stream 9 but if manually navigating the mirrors is where you can find the CentOS Stream 10 assets that continue to be published. In today's article is a look at the CentOS Stream 9 performance against the current CentOS Stream 10 development state.

The performance gains aren't too surprising given the significant version bumps when going from RHEL9 / CentOS Stream 9 era to CentOS Stream 10. The jump to CentOS Stream 10 means going from a Linux 5.14 derived kernel to a Linux 6.11 based kernel, GCC 14.2.1 rather than GCC 11.5 as the default system compiler, the XFS file-system is still the default, Python 3.12 replaces Python 3.9 as the default Python version, and many other updates throughout.

As this is my first time getting around to running CentOS Stream 10 benchmarks, these comparison numbers are on their own for CentOS Stream 9 vs. CentOS Stream 10 while next week will be the larger AArch64 Linux distribution comparison on this Supermicro ARS-211M-NR R13SPD server. With time I'll also have some fresh CentOS Stream 10 vs. 9 benchmarks on x86_64 with Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC servers.

Clean installs of the current CentOS Stream 9 and CentOS Stream 10 from the AmpereOne server were done for this comparison and no other changes to the system hardware/software.