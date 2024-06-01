CentOS Stream 10 Taking Shape, Fedora-Flavored Kernels From Kmods SIG

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 3 July 2024 at 10:48 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS
While CentOS 7 reached end of life a few days ago, CentOS Stream 10 as the future basis of RHEL 10 continues advancing along with other ongoing initiatives in the CentOS Stream space.

The CentOS project has published their June 2024 status update to outline interesting work carried out over the past few weeks. In June the newest CentOS Stream 10 compose images were made available for testing and development. These CentOS Stream 10 images aren't yet intended for production but strictly for early testing / development / feedback. CentOS Stream 10 targets are also now available via the CentOS Community Build Service.

With the CentOS Kmods Special Interest Group (SIG), in addition to their kernel modules for Enterprise Linux kernels, the group has begun providing Fedora-flavored kernel builds. These Fedora-flavored kernels for CentOS use are tracking the latest Linux stable kernels as well as Linux LTS kernel versions.

CentOS Stream 9 desktop


The CentOS ISA SIG has also been making progress in providing optimized package builds targeted at higher x86_64 micro-architecture feature levels. They've also been able to upstream some x86 string function performance optimizations from their SIG repositories into mainline CentOS Stream. There is also a new "centos-release-isa-override" package available on CentOS Stream 9 for overriding packages with CPU optimizations that cannot be built into CentOS Stream 9 proper. The group also highlighted my recent CentOS Optimized ISA benchmarks.

More details on recent CentOS activities can be found via the CentOS.org blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
Debian GNU/Hurd Adds Experimental 32-bit SMP Kernel & Rust Compiler
Redox OS Doubles The Performance Of Its File-System & I/O Drivers
Linux Mint 22 Enters Beta, Built Atop Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Arch Linux Powered EndeavourOS Restores ARM Support
CentOS Linux 7 Is End-Of-Life Next Week
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Now Defaults To Btrfs Rather Than XFS
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma 6.1 Performing Much Better On Older Intel Integrated Graphics
RegreSSHion: Remote Code Execution Vulnerability In OpenSSH Server
NUMA Emulation Yields "Significant Performance Uplift" To Raspberry Pi 5
DRM Panic "Screen of Death" To Gain Monochrome Logo Support In Linux 6.11
NVIDIA 555.58 Stable Linux Driver Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Default
GNOME 47 Can Now Be Built With X11 Support Disabled
Microsoft's WSL2 Transitions To Linux 6.6 LTS Kernel
COSMIC Alpha Desktop Release Still Planned For Late July