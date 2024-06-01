Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
CentOS Stream 10 Taking Shape, Fedora-Flavored Kernels From Kmods SIG
The CentOS project has published their June 2024 status update to outline interesting work carried out over the past few weeks. In June the newest CentOS Stream 10 compose images were made available for testing and development. These CentOS Stream 10 images aren't yet intended for production but strictly for early testing / development / feedback. CentOS Stream 10 targets are also now available via the CentOS Community Build Service.
With the CentOS Kmods Special Interest Group (SIG), in addition to their kernel modules for Enterprise Linux kernels, the group has begun providing Fedora-flavored kernel builds. These Fedora-flavored kernels for CentOS use are tracking the latest Linux stable kernels as well as Linux LTS kernel versions.
The CentOS ISA SIG has also been making progress in providing optimized package builds targeted at higher x86_64 micro-architecture feature levels. They've also been able to upstream some x86 string function performance optimizations from their SIG repositories into mainline CentOS Stream. There is also a new "centos-release-isa-override" package available on CentOS Stream 9 for overriding packages with CPU optimizations that cannot be built into CentOS Stream 9 proper. The group also highlighted my recent CentOS Optimized ISA benchmarks.
More details on recent CentOS activities can be found via the CentOS.org blog.