Manjaro 24.2 Released With GNOME 47 Updates, Powered By Linux 6.12 LTS

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 8 December 2024 at 06:05 AM EST. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Manjaro 24.2 "Yonada" is out today as the newest version of this popular desktop focused Linux distribution built atop Arch Linux.

Manjaro 24.2 is the newest milestone for this Arch Linux powered environment. With Manjaro 24.2 the newest desktop environments are in tow including GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2. The updated desktops bring new features like accent color support, various UI refinements, new hardware features, and other improvements for both the newest KDE and GNOME desktops. Xfce 4.18 is also available with Manjaro 24.2 while Xfce 4.20 upstream is expected for release later this month.

Manjaro 24.2 is powered by the fresh Linux 6.12 kernel release, which was recently declared to be this year's Long Term Support (LTS) kernel version. The older Linux 6.6 LTS and Linux 6.1 LTS kernels remain available for those wanting the older versions.

Manjaro with KDE


Downloads and more details on the Manjaro 24.2 release via Manjaro.org.
