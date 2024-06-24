CentOS Linux 7 Is End-Of-Life Next Week

Just a friendly reminder that if you've been procrastinating in migrating past the once-great CentOS Linux 7, there is less than one week to go now until it's officially end-of-life.The CentOS Linux 7 end-of-life date is still slated to happen on 30 June. As part of shifting focus to CentOS Stream, Red Hat made the controversial move back in 2020 to go all-in on Stream for CentOS and in turn EOL'ing CentOS 7 in June 2024 as the last of the non-Stream support.

Those still relying on CentOS 7 in production can migrate to the paid Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 with extended life cycle support through 2028. CentOS 7 users can also migrate/upgrade to community alternatives such as AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, SUSE Liberty Linux, etc.More details on the CentOS Linux EOL for those interested via RedHat.com . The end of an era.