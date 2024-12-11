OpenMandriva ROME 24.12 Released With KDE Plasma 6 Desktop By Default

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 11 December 2024 at 10:16 AM EST. 4 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
For fans of OpenMandriva or just wanting to reminisce over the former Mandrake Linux days, OpenMandriva ROME 24.12 is out today as the newest update to this Linux distribution.

With OpenMandriva ROME 24.12 they have now upgraded to KDE Plasma 6.2 as their default desktop environment over Plasma 5. But for those not fond of Plasma 6, there are OpenMandriva ROME spins available with GNOME, LXQt, Plasma 5, as well as the new COSMIC 1.0 Alpha desktop.

OpenMandriva ROME 24.12


Interestingly with OpenMandriva ROME 24.12 they are being rather conservative and using the X.Org (X11) session by default. But for those wanting to use Wayland, Wayland packages are available and there is also a separate ROME 24.12 ISO as well featuring the KDE Plasma 6 Wayland session.

OpenMandriva ROME 24.12 adds new Proton and Proton-Experimental packages for that Wine downstream that can be run outside of Steam. OpenMandriva ROME 24.12 also features the Linux 6.12.1 kernel while continuing to be built against the LLVM Clang compiler rather than GCC. There are also many other package updates such as Qt 6.9, LibreOffice 24.8.3, LLVM/Clang 19.1.4, Glibc 2.40, systemd 256.9, and the newest Mesa 24.3 graphics drivers.

Downloads and more details on the OpenMandriva ROME 24.12 release via OpenMandriva.org.
4 Comments
Related News
AlmaLinux 10 Beta Released For Testing
Haiku OS Developers Fixed Plenty Of Bugs In November
Manjaro 24.2 Released With GNOME 47 Updates, Powered By Linux 6.12 LTS
OpenWrt Affected By Security Issue That Could Have Led To Compromised Build Artifacts
Redox OS Makes Progress On Emulator Support, Better Documentation & Hardware Fixes
Alpine Linux 3.21 Released With Linux 6.12 & GCC 14, LoongArch CPU Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenWrt Affected By Security Issue That Could Have Led To Compromised Build Artifacts
Linus Torvalds Comes Out Against "Completely Broken" x86_64 Feature Levels
Linux EFI Zboot Abandoning "Compression Library Museum", Focusing On Gzip & Zstd
COSMIC Alpha 4 Released For System76's Rust-Based Desktop
Rustls Multi-Threaded Performance Is Battering OpenSSL
Fedora 42 Aims To Enhance The Windows Subsystem For Linux Experience
Ptyxis Becomes Ubuntu's Recommended Replacement To GNOME Terminal
KDE Starts December By Landing A Number Of New Features