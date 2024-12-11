OpenMandriva ROME 24.12 Released With KDE Plasma 6 Desktop By Default

For fans of OpenMandriva or just wanting to reminisce over the former Mandrake Linux days, OpenMandriva ROME 24.12 is out today as the newest update to this Linux distribution.With OpenMandriva ROME 24.12 they have now upgraded to KDE Plasma 6.2 as their default desktop environment over Plasma 5. But for those not fond of Plasma 6, there are OpenMandriva ROME spins available with GNOME, LXQt, Plasma 5, as well as the new COSMIC 1.0 Alpha desktop.

Interestingly with OpenMandriva ROME 24.12 they are being rather conservative and using the X.Org (X11) session by default. But for those wanting to use Wayland, Wayland packages are available and there is also a separate ROME 24.12 ISO as well featuring the KDE Plasma 6 Wayland session.OpenMandriva ROME 24.12 adds new Proton and Proton-Experimental packages for that Wine downstream that can be run outside of Steam. OpenMandriva ROME 24.12 also features the Linux 6.12.1 kernel while continuing to be built against the LLVM Clang compiler rather than GCC. There are also many other package updates such as Qt 6.9, LibreOffice 24.8.3, LLVM/Clang 19.1.4, Glibc 2.40, systemd 256.9, and the newest Mesa 24.3 graphics drivers.Downloads and more details on the OpenMandriva ROME 24.12 release via OpenMandriva.org