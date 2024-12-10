Haiku OS Developers Fixed Plenty Of Bugs In November
The BeOS-inspired Haiku open-source operating system project is out with a new monthly status update to detail their latest efforts.
Over the course of November the Haiku developers fixed a number of bugs as well as making a variety of improvements throughout the stack. Some of the November 2024 highlights for Haiku include:
- A crash issue within the Screen preferences has been resolved.
- The net server has been adjusted to remove the auto-configuration client (e.g. DHCP client) when a network link goes inactive to avoid cases of just retrying forever.
- Old bugs in the SCSI layer have been fixed.
- Various improvements to the network stack.
- The Realtek WiFi driver has gained additional device IDs and updates from the FreeBSD code.
- Various BFS file-system fixes.
- Support for RGB16 frame-buffers in the EFI loader.
More details on these latest Haiku operating system improvements via Haiku-OS.org.
