Haiku OS Developers Fixed Plenty Of Bugs In November

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 11 December 2024 at 06:12 AM EST. 6 Comments
The BeOS-inspired Haiku open-source operating system project is out with a new monthly status update to detail their latest efforts.

Over the course of November the Haiku developers fixed a number of bugs as well as making a variety of improvements throughout the stack. Some of the November 2024 highlights for Haiku include:

- A crash issue within the Screen preferences has been resolved.

- The net server has been adjusted to remove the auto-configuration client (e.g. DHCP client) when a network link goes inactive to avoid cases of just retrying forever.

- Old bugs in the SCSI layer have been fixed.

- Various improvements to the network stack.

- The Realtek WiFi driver has gained additional device IDs and updates from the FreeBSD code.

- Various BFS file-system fixes.

- Support for RGB16 frame-buffers in the EFI loader.

Haiku OS


More details on these latest Haiku operating system improvements via Haiku-OS.org.
