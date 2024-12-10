AlmaLinux 10 Beta Released For Testing
It was just a little more than one month ago that AlmaLinux Kitten 10 became available for testing for this new OS release derived from the CentOS Stream 10 sources that is upstream to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10. Today the AlmaLinux crew announced the first beta release of AlmaLinux 10.
AlmaLinux 10.0 Beta "Purple Lion" is now available for testing across x86_64 (including an x86_64-v2 optimized build), AArch64, PowerPC 64LE, and IBM s390x architectures. AlmaLinux OS Kitten 10 continues tracking CentOS Stream 10 while AlmaLinux 10 Beta is tracking Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 versions: thus this AlmaLinux 10 Beta is coming just days after the RHEL 10 Beta release. Thus it's important to distinguish there are some differences between the two AlmaLinux "10" versions.
AlmaLinux 10 Beta is described as:
"AlmaLinux 10.0 Beta brings significant enhancements across core components enhancing development, security, and performance workflows. New versions of programming languages, toolchains, and compilers give developers access to the latest tools. Updates to control systems, servers, and databases aim to improve system performance and scalability.
As for security, this release introduces post-quantum cryptography support and updates to SELinux and OpenSSH. A new sudo system role simplifies configuration management across multiple systems, while new tools like Sequoia PGP expand encryption options.
This version of AlmaLinux also brings with it some deviations from RHEL 10.0, that are fully outlined in the release notes for AlmaLinux 10. We anticipate the stable release of AlmaLinux 10 coming in Q2 of next year."
Downloads and more details on the AlmaLinux 10.0 Beta via AlmaLinux.org.
Look for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0 and AlmaLinux 10.0 stable next year... Presumably around the Red Hat Summit taking place 19 to 22 May in Boston.
1 Comment