Proton 9.0 RC2 Makes More Windows Games Playable On Linux, Other Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 26 April 2024 at 04:42 PM EDT. 2 Comments
VALVE
Valve and CodeWeavers today released the Proton 9.0 Release Candidate 2 build based off Wine 9.0 for powering Steam Play to enjoy an excellent assortment of modern (and legacy) Windows games on Linux.

Valve and their partners at CodeWeavers have been busy with the Proton 9.0 update the past number of months and today rolls out the second release candidate as the stable Proton 9.0 release nears.

Games now playable with Proton 9.0 RC2 that previously only worked with Proton Experimental include Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 and Yuri’s Revenge, Command & Conquer Tiberian Sun and Firestorm, Aisling and the Tavern of Elves, Snares of Ruin 2, Insanity's Blade, and Bloody Walls.

Proton 9.0 RC2 also fixes a wide range of game regressions seen previously on Proton 9.0 builds, audio fixes, various game-specific fixes, and also limiting the number of cores visible to select game titles in order to make them playable on high core count CPUs.

Among the games where the number of visible cores being exposed are being reduced on high core count systems include Far Cry 2, Far Cry 4, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Retribution, Prototype, Lara Craft and the Guardian of Light, The Witcher 2, and others.

Proton 9.0 RC2


Downloads and more details on today's Proton 9.0 RC2 release via GitHub.
2 Comments
