Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Proton 9.0 RC2 Makes More Windows Games Playable On Linux, Other Fixes
Valve and their partners at CodeWeavers have been busy with the Proton 9.0 update the past number of months and today rolls out the second release candidate as the stable Proton 9.0 release nears.
Games now playable with Proton 9.0 RC2 that previously only worked with Proton Experimental include Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 and Yuri’s Revenge, Command & Conquer Tiberian Sun and Firestorm, Aisling and the Tavern of Elves, Snares of Ruin 2, Insanity's Blade, and Bloody Walls.
Proton 9.0 RC2 also fixes a wide range of game regressions seen previously on Proton 9.0 builds, audio fixes, various game-specific fixes, and also limiting the number of cores visible to select game titles in order to make them playable on high core count CPUs.
Among the games where the number of visible cores being exposed are being reduced on high core count systems include Far Cry 2, Far Cry 4, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Retribution, Prototype, Lara Craft and the Guardian of Light, The Witcher 2, and others.
Downloads and more details on today's Proton 9.0 RC2 release via GitHub.