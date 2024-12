Steam Survey Results For November 2024: Linux Gaming Marketshare Slightly Higher

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 2 December 2024 at 05:42 AM EST. 26 Comments

During October the Steam Linux marketshare crawled back up to 2.0% while overnight Valve published the Steam Survey results for November 2024.For November, the Linux gaming marketshare nudged up to 2.03%, a 0.03% increase over October. macOS was up by 0.02% to 1.41% and Windows fell by 0.05% to 96.56%.

For Linux distributions, Valve's Arch-based SteamOS Holo remains most widely used with 36.6% marketshare among Linux gamers.

AMD CPU use among Linux gamers is at around 69%, driven in large part by the Steam Deck making use of a custom AMD SoC.

All the November 2024 Steam Survey results in full via SteamPowered.com