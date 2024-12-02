Steam Survey Results For November 2024: Linux Gaming Marketshare Slightly Higher
During October the Steam Linux marketshare crawled back up to 2.0% while overnight Valve published the Steam Survey results for November 2024.
For November, the Linux gaming marketshare nudged up to 2.03%, a 0.03% increase over October. macOS was up by 0.02% to 1.41% and Windows fell by 0.05% to 96.56%.
For Linux distributions, Valve's Arch-based SteamOS Holo remains most widely used with 36.6% marketshare among Linux gamers.
AMD CPU use among Linux gamers is at around 69%, driven in large part by the Steam Deck making use of a custom AMD SoC.
All the November 2024 Steam Survey results in full via SteamPowered.com.
