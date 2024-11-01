Steam On Linux Marketshare Hits 2.0% For October, AMD CPU Use By Linux Gamers Approaches 75%

Earlier this year and through July Steam on Linux was enjoying above a 2% marketshare thanks to the success of the Arch Linux powered SteamOS and Steam Deck offerings. But then for August and September Steam on Linux use was below 2% . After a 0.13% rise in October, Steam on Linux is back to sitting at a 2.00% marketshare.Valve's monthly Steam numbers published tonight show a 0.13% increase for month-over-month and thus putting the Linux gaming marketshare at 2.00% while macOS is at 1.39% and Windows at 96.61%. This correlates with a 1% dip in the Simplified Chinese use for the month, which tends to explain the behavior when the Linux gaming marketshare dips and Windows increases.

As for the Linux statistics, they show a 3.55% rise in AMD CPU use on Linux gaming systems, leading to nearly a 75% marketshare for AMD CPUs on Linux gaming systems -- driven in large part by AMD APUs powering the Steam Deck. Under Windows, AMD CPUs have just a 38% marketshare.

The October Linux numbers have the "AMD AMD Custom GPU 0405" GPU marketshare at 35%. This is the custom APU powering the Steam Deck and thus in turn putting the overall Steam Deck percentage of Linux gamers at around 35%.

After SteamOS Holo, Arch Linux, the Flatpak runtime that works across distros, and then Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS are the most popular Linux platforms.