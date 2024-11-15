Valve Releases Half-Life 2 20th Anniversary Update
In commemorating twenty years since the release of the highly acclaimed Half-Life 2 game, Valve today released the Half-Life 2 20th Anniversary update with various fixes and other refinements. Half-Life 2 is also being made free-to-own through November 18th for those that never experienced this legendary game.
The Half-Life 2 20th Anniversary Update comes along with a 20th anniversary documentary video, inclusion of the complete Episode One and Episode Two expansions, Half-Life 2 developer commentary has been added, Steam Workshop support, Steam Game Recording integration, and updated game content.
This update to Half-Life 2 includes fixing long-standing bugs and enhancing the quality of the lightmap resolution and fog. The lighting has been re-balanced, higher resolution lightmaps, and various other fixes throughout the different maps. There are also updated graphics settings, better gamepad controls, and enhanced Steam Deck support.
More details on this significant update to celebrate twenty years of Half-Life 2 via this dedicated web page. From now through 18 November 10am PST it's free-to-own Half-Life 2 for those that currently don't own a copy.
