Valve Releases Half-Life 2 20th Anniversary Update

In commemorating twenty years since the release of the highly acclaimed Half-Life 2 game, Valve today released the Half-Life 2 20th Anniversary update with various fixes and other refinements. Half-Life 2 is also being made free-to-own through November 18th for those that never experienced this legendary game.The Half-Life 2 20th Anniversary Update comes along with a 20th anniversary documentary video, inclusion of the complete Episode One and Episode Two expansions, Half-Life 2 developer commentary has been added, Steam Workshop support, Steam Game Recording integration, and updated game content.

This update to Half-Life 2 includes fixing long-standing bugs and enhancing the quality of the lightmap resolution and fog. The lighting has been re-balanced, higher resolution lightmaps, and various other fixes throughout the different maps. There are also updated graphics settings, better gamepad controls, and enhanced Steam Deck support.