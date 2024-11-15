Valve Releases Half-Life 2 20th Anniversary Update

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 15 November 2024 at 08:14 PM EST. 3 Comments
VALVE
In commemorating twenty years since the release of the highly acclaimed Half-Life 2 game, Valve today released the Half-Life 2 20th Anniversary update with various fixes and other refinements. Half-Life 2 is also being made free-to-own through November 18th for those that never experienced this legendary game.

The Half-Life 2 20th Anniversary Update comes along with a 20th anniversary documentary video, inclusion of the complete Episode One and Episode Two expansions, Half-Life 2 developer commentary has been added, Steam Workshop support, Steam Game Recording integration, and updated game content.


This update to Half-Life 2 includes fixing long-standing bugs and enhancing the quality of the lightmap resolution and fog. The lighting has been re-balanced, higher resolution lightmaps, and various other fixes throughout the different maps. There are also updated graphics settings, better gamepad controls, and enhanced Steam Deck support.

Half-Life 2 20th Anniversary


More details on this significant update to celebrate twenty years of Half-Life 2 via this dedicated web page. From now through 18 November 10am PST it's free-to-own Half-Life 2 for those that currently don't own a copy.
