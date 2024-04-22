Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD: "Additional Parts Of The Radeon Stack To Be Open Sourced Throughout The Year"
AMD posted to X (Twitter) on Sunday:
"We appreciate the open source interest in Radeon. We’re on track to release MES documentation late May followed by source code. Additional parts of the Radeon stack to be open sourced throughout the year. GitHub has the latest on fixes, release dates."
They also continue pointing to the nod-ai/fuzzyHSA GitHub repository as the resource for fixes and more information on these efforts. (AMD acquired nod.ai though this repository location continues to sit rather odd with given the other ROCm repositories already in existence and lack of cohesive developer experience as I've written about before with a lot of fragmentation.)
Beyond the MES firmware documentation/code, it will be interesting to see what more AMD open sources throughout 2024 whether it be firmware or other components to complement their existing open-source Linux kernel graphics/compute driver stack from the open AMDGPU/AMDKFD kernel drivers up through all of their user-space bits.