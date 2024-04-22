AMD: "Additional Parts Of The Radeon Stack To Be Open Sourced Throughout The Year"

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 22 April 2024 at 06:40 AM EDT. 15 Comments
RADEON
After recently announcing they'd be working to get out Micro-Engine Scheduler (MES) firmware documentation and open-source code, AMD said they would be working to open-source more of their software stack and hardware documentation. AMD repeated those calls over the weekend.

AMD posted to X (Twitter) on Sunday:
"We appreciate the open source interest in Radeon. We’re on track to release MES documentation late May followed by source code. Additional parts of the Radeon stack to be open sourced throughout the year. GitHub has the latest on fixes, release dates."

They also continue pointing to the nod-ai/fuzzyHSA GitHub repository as the resource for fixes and more information on these efforts. (AMD acquired nod.ai though this repository location continues to sit rather odd with given the other ROCm repositories already in existence and lack of cohesive developer experience as I've written about before with a lot of fragmentation.)

AMD Twitter/X message


Beyond the MES firmware documentation/code, it will be interesting to see what more AMD open sources throughout 2024 whether it be firmware or other components to complement their existing open-source Linux kernel graphics/compute driver stack from the open AMDGPU/AMDKFD kernel drivers up through all of their user-space bits.
