Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD's Latest ROCm Effort: More Blogging With A New Blog Platform
Via the AMD Community Blog they announced the new AMD ROCm Software Blog Platform as a website to focus on talking about ROCm accomplishments and new improvements, etc. AMD has used blog posts on existing platforms to highlight optimizations, tips and tricks, ecosystem and partner solutions, and more. The new AMD blog platform will focus on much the same and the overall ROCm software ecosystem.
This post outlines the new ROCm blogging platform while the future posts will be found under rocm.blogs.amd.com. Blog posts and any associated code assets, etc, will be available via this GitHub repository.
Frustratingly, the new ROCm blog platform does not appear to currently expose an RSS/Atom feed. It also just seems to further fragment the community/developer exposure of the AMD software ecosystem. Just as I've vented in the past with similar moves, it's just likely more fragmentation and less of a cohesive developer experience / centralized resource. I would have thought having all the ROCm content under GPUOpen.com would be most applicable and appropriately for reaching the masses. In any event we'll see how this new AMD ROCm Software Blog Platform works out and hopefully is backed by lots of exciting ROCm news to come.