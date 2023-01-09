Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Rolling Out New Website Area For Zen Software Studio
I was informed today that AMD has been establishing a new area under the AMD.com umbrella for their Zen Software Studio projects and in turn beginning to phase out the legacy developer.amd.com area. At the moment the content is identical while more noticeable improvements are expected to begin gradually rolling out soon.
The new Zen Software Studio location is amd.com/en/developer/zen-software-studio.html (hopefully they end up having developer.amd.com just redirect there, since the legacy address is much easier to remember...). Once they further refine this new AMD Zen Software Studio umbrella, hopefully it will make it easier for developers/users to explore these different software packages.
One of the features I've long desired from AMD's software area has been an RSS feed to easily stay up-to-date with new releases as their prior feed stopped working in 2016. I'm told that with their new site integration, this will hopefully become manageable.
Meanwhile it was last year that Intel launched the Intel Developer Zone for easily showcasing all of their software packages on developer.intel.com. One benefit to the Intel website structuring and the Intel Developer Zone over AMD's current structuring is that Intel has everything in one area for covering all their different product lines. While the Zen Software Studio just covers their CPU software development projects and then separately are the likes of docs.amd.com that just serves as the documentation portal / reference area for AMD's ROCm compute stack, GPUOpen.com for their open-source GPU developer software libraries/projects, etc. There is also the AMD Infinity Hub that launched last year and that is just about promoting software for use on AMD Instinct accelerators. Counting Xilinx is also a whole additional set of developer tools available but not centrally organized/promoted. Plus whatever AMD other mini-sites / portals I am forgetting. It would be great ultimately if there was an "AMD Developer Hub" (or "AMD Developer Central" as currently exists but only seems to be focused on their CPUs) that incorporated their growing collection of software assets and open-source projects across all their different product lines/groups as right now it's very segmented. Or at least if there was a central hub that served as the base destination for all developers interested in AMD software as well as their technical documentation as right now it's far from unified, easy-access web presence for developers interested in AMD's wares.
We'll see how this Zen Software Studio web area evolves. What would you want to see out of AMD's website area for developers? Share your feedback for them by commenting on this article.