openSUSE Factory Achieves Bit-By-Bit Reproducible Builds
Since last month openSUSE Factory has been producing bit-by-bit reproducible builds sans the likes of embedded signatures. OpenSUSE Tumbleweed packages for that rolling-release distribution are being verified for bit-by-bit reproducible builds.
SUSE/openSUSE is still verifying all packages are yielding reproducible builds but so far it's looking like 95% or more of packages are working out.
Reproducible builds are of increasing industry interest for security and quality verification with many Linux distributions pursuing similar approaches.
More details on openSUSE Factory generating reproducible builds for packages can be found via the openSUSE blog.