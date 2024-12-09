openSUSE Touts Improved Multi-GPU Switching Support
The openSUSE project shared today that there is enhanced multi-GPU switching support to enjoy now with openSUSE Linux.
The openSUSE project is now embracing switcherooctl for multi-GPU switching and there being integration support for switcherooctl by both the upstream GNOME and KDE Plasma desktops. The switcherooctl utility isn't an openSUSE original or anything along those lines but they are now on its bandwagon over their prior recommendations of suse-prime, bbswitch, and bumblebee for launching games/apps on the alternative GPUs.
OpenSUSE installations out-of-the-box will now better handle multi-GPU systems such as laptops with both an integrated GPU and discrete GPU. Switcherooctl is the recommended route for managing GPU switching on such systems. OpenSUSE should be working well with switcherooctl on both X.Org and Wayland based environments and regardless whether using the Nouveau driver stack or NVIDIA proprietary driver stack. Switcherooctl also works fine for both AMD and Intel graphics too.
OpenSUSE is hoping the improved multi-GPU experience will yield better integration, greater performance for gaming and GPU compute, enhanced power management, a better experience across both X.Org and Wayland and across GPU vendors.
More details on the improved multi-GPU support for openSUSE via the openSUSE.org blog.
