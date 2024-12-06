openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 Brings Nice Improvements To This Lightweight Linux OS

openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 is now available as the newest version of this lightweight Linux operating system built for containerized environments and virtualized workloads.OpenSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 is aligned with upstream SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro and aims to deliver a nice container and VM Linux platform. With today's openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 release there is a new opensuse-migration-tool to assist in migrating to new releases.The openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 release also brings soft-reboot support, two-factor authentication log-ins for PAM sessions to enhance security, vhostmd for SAP virtualization, and a better jeos-firstboot initial first boot wizard.

SUSE also added PXE boot image support with openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 as well as IBM Power (PPC64LE) support as a newly supported architecture with POWER9 and newer CPUs, blocking password-based remote root logins, ZRAM compression support, and other updates. Busybox and k3s are among the dropped packages from this release.Downloads and more details on today's openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 release via openSUSE.org