SUSE's Agama Installer Adds QR Code To The Console & Other Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 31 October 2024 at 06:33 AM EDT. Add A Comment
SUSE
SUSE's Agama OS installer 10 was recently released as the newest feature iteration for this next-gen OS installer for SUSE/openSUSE.

The Agama installer is designed around a web-based workflow and has printed a URL and details for those wanting to access the Agama installer UI from a remote machine. With Agama 10, they have now added a QR code to display from the Linux text console for easily leveraging the access credentials from your mobile phone. This should make it quicker and easier for some to access the Agama web UI instance remotely:

Agama with QR code in the Linux console


Agama 10 also adds syntax highlighting to its JSON configuration file editing, openSUSE Leap 16.0 Alpha has been added as a product selection option for installation, storage improvements, and a variety of other improvements.

Those interested in more details around the recent Agama 10 installer release by SUSE can see the new Agama project blog for all the details.
Add A Comment
Related News
openSUSE Leap 16.0 Pre-Alpha Available, GA Next October
openSUSE's Aeon RC3 Released With Full Disk Encryption By Default
openSUSE Aeon Prepares For Comprehensive Full Disk Encryption
SUSE's "Agama" OS Installer Rolls Out New Web UI, Better Auto Installations
openSUSE Leap Micro 6.0 Now Available For Container & VM Needs
openSUSE Leap 15.6 Release - Adds Cockpit, Linux 6.4 & Other Updates
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Comments On The Russian Linux Maintainers Being Delisted
Several Linux Kernel Driver Maintainers Removed Due To Their Association To Russia
Some Clarity On The Linux Kernel's "Compliance Requirements" Around Russian Sanctions
Rust-Written Rustls Now Reportedly Outperforming OpenSSL & BoringSSL
Bitwarden Makes Change To Address Recent Open-Source Concerns
Cloudflare Continues To Praise Open-Source OpenBMC
Significant CRC32C Throughput Optimization On The Way To The Linux Kernel
NVIDIA Shipping Around One Billion RISC-V Cores In Their 2024 Products