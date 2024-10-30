SUSE's Agama Installer Adds QR Code To The Console & Other Improvements
SUSE's Agama OS installer 10 was recently released as the newest feature iteration for this next-gen OS installer for SUSE/openSUSE.
The Agama installer is designed around a web-based workflow and has printed a URL and details for those wanting to access the Agama installer UI from a remote machine. With Agama 10, they have now added a QR code to display from the Linux text console for easily leveraging the access credentials from your mobile phone. This should make it quicker and easier for some to access the Agama web UI instance remotely:
Agama 10 also adds syntax highlighting to its JSON configuration file editing, openSUSE Leap 16.0 Alpha has been added as a product selection option for installation, storage improvements, and a variety of other improvements.
Those interested in more details around the recent Agama 10 installer release by SUSE can see the new Agama project blog for all the details.
Add A Comment