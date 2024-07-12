openSUSE Aeon Prepares For Comprehensive Full Disk Encryption

12 July 2024
openSUSE's Aeon desktop operating system that brings automated maintenance and other features to be a platform that "just works" is preparing for what they describe as comprehensive full disk encryption.

The upcoming openSUSE Aeon RC3 is expected to bring this new full disk encryption support where by default will support using the Trusted Platform Module (TPM2) on capable systems to enjoy hardware integrity support. There will also be a fallback mode for systems lacking a TPM, no Secure Boot, etc.

OpenSUSE helps this comprehensive full disk encryption will be a "significant step" in helping to safeguard user data. Canonical had been hoping to have TPM-based full disk encryption working for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS but that didn't get ironed out in time and is now aimed for Ubuntu 24.10.

More details on the Aeon encryption plans via the openSUSE blog.
