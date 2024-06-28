SUSE's "Agama" OS Installer Rolls Out New Web UI, Better Auto Installations

Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 28 June 2024
Besides Red Hat / Fedora working on a new web-based UI for their Anaconda OS installer, (open)SUSE developers remain very busy working on their Agama installer with new web-based interface. Agama 9 has now been announced as the latest iteration of SUSE's OS installer work.

Agama 9 is now available and rolls out a revised web user interface. The Agama 9's new web interface is after the developers realized the web interface they had been developing would not scale well.

Here's what they are showing off as the new Agama 9 web user interface with a more "classic approach" to its design:

Agama 9 screenshot of new UI


Agama 9 also brings AutoYaST compatibility, a much improved automated installation experience, better installation media setup, and other enhancements.

More details on the Agama 9 installer changes via the YaST blog.
