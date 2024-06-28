Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
SUSE's "Agama" OS Installer Rolls Out New Web UI, Better Auto Installations
Agama 9 is now available and rolls out a revised web user interface. The Agama 9's new web interface is after the developers realized the web interface they had been developing would not scale well.
Here's what they are showing off as the new Agama 9 web user interface with a more "classic approach" to its design:
Agama 9 also brings AutoYaST compatibility, a much improved automated installation experience, better installation media setup, and other enhancements.
More details on the Agama 9 installer changes via the YaST blog.