Fedora's New Web-Based Installer UI Delayed Yet Again... Now In 2025 With Fedora 42
Last year the hope by the Red Hat engineers involved was having the new Web UI ready for Fedora 39 but it hasn't gone according to plan. Back in February after having approval for the Anaconda Web UI in Fedora 40, they delayed it to Fedora 41. While Fedora 41 won't be out until October, the developers involved already decided there still isn't enough time to get it ready. Thus today it was announced that the new web user-interface for installing Fedora Linux will be delayed to at least Fedora 42 next spring.
It was announced by the Anaconda installer team to postpone the Web UI change to Fedora 42. The basis for the delay was explained as:
"Reason is that we don't have time required to get the project into shape which we would like to deliver to users based on the feedback we were able to collect. We also have other Fedora 41 and CentOS Stream 10 work we would like to deliver which is again reducing our capacity for the Web UI project.
We, FESCO and Fedora QE need to decide how to handle this in Rawhide. If we keep Web UI in Rawhide or revert it.
Sorry for keeping you waiting even longer. I really hope you will love the Web UI when it's ready!"
Among the work occupying the Anaconda team for Fedora 41 is making Anaconda a native web application rather than relying on X11. This native Wayland support will also switching from VNC to RDP for remote GUI installations.
So with some luck, the Anaconda installer web UI for Fedora Linux will be ready with Fedora 42 in 2025.