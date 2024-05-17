Ubuntu 24.10 To See More Polishing, NVIDIA Wayland By Default & New Welcome Wizard

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 17 May 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT. 12 Comments
UBUNTU
Oliver Smith who is serving as the Interim Engineering Director for the Ubuntu Desktop team at Canonical has shared some roadmap plans around Ubuntu 24.10. With this being the first post-LTS release following last month's Ubuntu 24.04 Long Term Support, they are more free to innovate this cycle and they have a lot of great plans for enhancing the Linux desktop experience.

Oliver on a post on the Ubuntu Discourse outlined today some of their Ubuntu 24.10 plans. Right now these are just plans but hopefully most - if not all - of them will manage to materialize in time for the Ubuntu 24.10 release.

Ubuntu 24.10 will spend a lot of time polishing existing features and new code that was merged into Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Oliver chimed that it's "polish, polish, polish."

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS had planned for TPM-based full disk encryption support but that expanded hardware encryption support didn't materialize for that Long Term Support cycle. Now that's the goal for Ubuntu 24.10 to have TPM-backed full disk encryption available for those who want it to complement the existing Ubuntu disk encryption options.

Additionally, the Ubuntu 24.10 desktop is hoping to deliver a new full-featured first boot experience. Canonical wants to redesign their welcome wizard to improve the initial Ubuntu desktop experience moving forward.

Ubuntu 24.10 also aims to see improvements to its App Center, support for third-party Debian package installations from the GUI should land soon as a notable absence from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. There will also be yet more work around Snaps integration.

Ubuntu 24.10 will also see more work around leveraging Google's Flutter toolkit. The hope too is to see the transition of Flutter from GTK3 to GTK4.

Another change Canonical engineer is looking at for Ubuntu 24.10 is Wayland by default for NVIDIA graphics. GNOME 47 should be in great shape with its Wayland support and the hope is that the NVIDIA proprietary driver support will be in super shape come October.

Some other Ubuntu 24.10 work items include continued work on the immutable Ubuntu Core Desktop, 20th anniversary Easter Eggs, continued Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) enhancements, and more. Canonical is also planning on growing the Ubuntu Desktop team by "at least another 50%" over the next year.

Learn more about the Ubuntu 24.10 desktop plans via Ubuntu Discourse.
12 Comments
Related News
Mir 2.17 Better Supports Hybrid Graphics & Other Wayland Enhancements
Canonical Releases Landscape 24.04 LTS With New Snap Management, New Web Portal
Ubuntu Support Ongoing For The Arm-Based Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Laptop
Ubuntu Isn't Yet Recommending GNOME's VRR Option
Ubuntu 24.10 Is The "Oracular Oriole"
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Downloads Now Available
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA's Open GPU Linux Kernel Driver Will Soon Be The Default For Turing & Newer GPUs
Torvalds Voices Thoughts On Linux Mitigating Unexpected Arithmetic Overflows/Underflows
Linus Torvalds Is Doing More ARM64 Linux Testing Now That He Has A More Powerful System
Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund Now Supporting FFmpeg
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Good Strides On SMP CPU Support
Microsoft Engineer Ports EXT2 File-System Driver To Rust
SteamOS 3.6 Preview Released With Linux 6.5, Updated Arch Linux & Mesa 24.1
KDE Making Good Progress On HDR, Better Gamescope Integration