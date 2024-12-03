Ubuntu flash-kernel Package Looks To Drop Support For Old ARM Hardware

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 8 December 2024 at 06:51 AM EST. 2 Comments
UBUNTU
The flash-kernel package is used for putting the Linux kernel image and initramfs in the boot location for embedded devices that aren't able to boot directly from /boot. The flash-kernel package is particularly important for older ARM hardware while now Ubuntu maintainers are looking at dropping patches they currently carry for a number of aging ARM platforms.

Not only does old hardware support clutter the kernel source tree as frequently encountered, but also in other packages. The latest old hardware cleaning going on is around Ubuntu's flash-kernel package that makes a number of ARM platforms bootable for Ubuntu Linux.

Dave Jones at Canonical is looking at dropping a number of their oldest patches for hardware that is no longer supported by the vendors and in all likelihood not actively used by Ubuntu users either. The list of targets likely to be removed include:
* Asus NovaGo TP370QL (Qualcomm Snapdragon 835)
* Calxeda ECX-2000
* Calxeda Highbank
* Google Nexus 4 (Mako)
* Google Nexus 7 (Grouper)
* HP Enxy x2 (Qualcomm Snapdragon 835)
* HP ProLiant m400 (moonshot)
* Marvell Armada XP
* QCT APQ8064 CDP (Qualcomm Snapdragon S4)
* Samsung SD5v1 (Exynos 5440)
* Samsung SSDK5440 (Exynos 5440)
* TI OMAP3
* TI OMAP4
* Wandboard IMX6 Quad

Ahhh.... The old Texas Instruments OMAP4 days with the likes of the PandaBoards. The early Google Nexus devices... And the once promising Calxeda ARM servers.

Calxeda server


This Ubuntu-devel thread is currently discussing the prospects of removing these old ARM targets from the Ubuntu flash-kernel support.
2 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu 25.04 Planning To Use GCC 15 As Well As Exploring Greater LLVM Use
Mir 2.19 Released With Atomic KMS Platform Support, New Wayland Protocols
UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Atop Ubuntu 20.04 Released
Updated Ubuntu 24.10 Install Image Released For Snapdragon X1 Elite Laptops
Ubuntu 25.04 Begins Preparations For GIMP 3.0
Ubuntu Praises 5~7% PGO Compiler Optimization Performance Benefits
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenWrt Affected By Security Issue That Could Have Led To Compromised Build Artifacts
Linus Torvalds Comes Out Against "Completely Broken" x86_64 Feature Levels
Wayland Color Management Protocol Might Finally Be Close To Merging
Linux 6.13 Hits A "Tipping Point" With More Rust Drivers Expected Soon
Vulkan Video Now Enabled By Default For Radeon VCN2/VCN3 Hardware On Linux
Rustls Multi-Threaded Performance Is Battering OpenSSL
COSMIC Alpha 4 Released For System76's Rust-Based Desktop
LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha 1 Open-Source Office Suite Released