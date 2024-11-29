UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Atop Ubuntu 20.04 Released

The UBports community today released Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 as the latest version of the smartphone/tablet Linux platform currently running off an Ubuntu 20.04 base.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 is supported on a number of phones from ASUS, Fairphone, Google, Oneplus, Vollaphone, Sony, and others. This OTA-7 release is coming earlier than planned to fix a number of issues -- or rather, security issues. Due to security issues with PulseAudio and other problems, Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 is out earlier.

So a rather small update but for those interested in learning more the OTA-7 details can be found on UBports.com.

UBports developers also recently discussed plans for moving Ubuntu Touch from the aging Ubuntu 20.04 LTS base to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS base. Hopefully around early next year that Ubuntu 24.04-ified version of Ubuntu Touch will be ready for advancing this community-supported, Linux smartphone platform.
"Marius said that we could expect quite a nice version of 24.04 to be ready early next year but a reasonably functioning build might be released as soon as just before Christmas."
