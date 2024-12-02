Mir 2.19 Released With Atomic KMS Platform Support, New Wayland Protocols

Mir 2.19 is out today as the newest version of this Ubuntu/Canonical project making it easier for other desktops/environments to embrace Wayland support. This set of libraries for building Wayland-based shells has added a few new features with today's update.Mir 2.19 introduces initial atomic KMS platform support, the X11 kiosk support has been further enhanced, there is now support for the xdg_activation_v1 protocol, and other updates.Plus there are a handful of bug fixes to address problems with resizing of XWayland apps using client side decorations, fixing a stuck-frame-after-mode-switch bug, and other random fixes.

Downloads and more details on the Mir 2.19 update via GitHub