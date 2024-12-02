Mir 2.19 Released With Atomic KMS Platform Support, New Wayland Protocols

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 2 December 2024 at 01:51 PM EST. Add A Comment
UBUNTU
Mir 2.19 is out today as the newest version of this Ubuntu/Canonical project making it easier for other desktops/environments to embrace Wayland support. This set of libraries for building Wayland-based shells has added a few new features with today's update.

Mir 2.19 introduces initial atomic KMS platform support, the X11 kiosk support has been further enhanced, there is now support for the xdg_activation_v1 protocol, and other updates.

Plus there are a handful of bug fixes to address problems with resizing of XWayland apps using client side decorations, fixing a stuck-frame-after-mode-switch bug, and other random fixes.

Mir 2.19


Downloads and more details on the Mir 2.19 update via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Atop Ubuntu 20.04 Released
Updated Ubuntu 24.10 Install Image Released For Snapdragon X1 Elite Laptops
Ubuntu 25.04 Begins Preparations For GIMP 3.0
Ubuntu Praises 5~7% PGO Compiler Optimization Performance Benefits
Ubuntu 25.04 To Further Enhance Its Installer, Aims For Linux 6.14 Kernel
Ubuntu's Great Mainline Kernel PPA Hasn't Been Working Since Mid-September
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.13 Will Report The Number Of Hung Tasks Since Boot
Microsoft Makes An Interesting Improvement To Kernel Modules With Linux 6.13
Wayland Color Management Protocol Might Finally Be Close To Merging
Linux Kernel Performance Bottlenecks Spotted By Mold Developer
Linux 6.13 KVM Eliminates An "Awful Idea", Many x86_64 Improvements
Linux 6.13 Hits A "Tipping Point" With More Rust Drivers Expected Soon
Linux 6.13 Staging Clears Out 107k Lines Of Code From Old & Unmaintained Drivers
Mozilla Firefox Switches To .tar.xz For Linux Packaging