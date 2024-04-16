Ubuntu 24.04 Supports Easy Installation Of OpenZFS Root File-System With Encryption

For those wondering about the OpenZFS root file-system support for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, it's in-place with the Ubuntu desktop installer. Not only is it still there but now there's also the ability to easily setup Ubuntu atop an OpenZFS encrypted root file-system.Last year when Ubuntu 23.04 shipped with its new desktop installer it lacked the OpenZFS root file-system support that had been present in earlier releases of Ubuntu Linux. With Ubuntu 23.10 the modern installer added back the experimental root ZFS file-system support for new Ubuntu Linux installations.

With Ubuntu 24.04 LTS releasing later this month, not only is the OpenZFS root file-system (experimental) option still there, but they've also added an option to easily setup an encrypted OpenZFS file-system configuration -- similar to the existing EXT4 LVM with encryption option that's long been offered on Ubuntu Linux.

In March was the merge adding the encrypted ZFS option to the Ubuntu desktop installer.

So with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is the ability to continue with a standard EXT4 file-system install, an encrypted file-system using LVM, or using OpenZFS with/without encryption. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS also has the ability to enjoy hardware-backed full-disk encryption with TPM as another new experimental option. Or, of course, the Ubuntu desktop installer continues supporting manual (custom) partitioning as well.