Ubuntu 24.04 Supports Easy Installation Of OpenZFS Root File-System With Encryption

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 16 April 2024 at 12:05 PM EDT. 17 Comments
UBUNTU
For those wondering about the OpenZFS root file-system support for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, it's in-place with the Ubuntu desktop installer. Not only is it still there but now there's also the ability to easily setup Ubuntu atop an OpenZFS encrypted root file-system.

Last year when Ubuntu 23.04 shipped with its new desktop installer it lacked the OpenZFS root file-system support that had been present in earlier releases of Ubuntu Linux. With Ubuntu 23.10 the modern installer added back the experimental root ZFS file-system support for new Ubuntu Linux installations.

Ubuntu ZFS encrypted install option


With Ubuntu 24.04 LTS releasing later this month, not only is the OpenZFS root file-system (experimental) option still there, but they've also added an option to easily setup an encrypted OpenZFS file-system configuration -- similar to the existing EXT4 LVM with encryption option that's long been offered on Ubuntu Linux.

Ubuntu ZFS encrypted setup


In March was the merge adding the encrypted ZFS option to the Ubuntu desktop installer.

Ubuntu 24.04 installer


So with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is the ability to continue with a standard EXT4 file-system install, an encrypted file-system using LVM, or using OpenZFS with/without encryption. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS also has the ability to enjoy hardware-backed full-disk encryption with TPM as another new experimental option. Or, of course, the Ubuntu desktop installer continues supporting manual (custom) partitioning as well.

Ubuntu 24.04 installation


Aside from the OpenZFS encrypted install, the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS desktop installer also adds new accessibility features and other refinements with this being the first Long-Term Support release with its modern desktop installer.
17 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Now Available For Testing
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Announces New Collaboration With Qualcomm
Canonical Announces Ubuntu Pro For Devices
Netplan 1.0 Is Ready To Go For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Delayed Due To XZ Nightmare
Canonical Continues Exploring Ubuntu x86-64-v3 Images - Now In Microsoft's Cloud
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.10 To Merge NTSYNC Driver For Emulating Windows NT Synchronization Primitives
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Announces New Collaboration With Qualcomm
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them
Fedora 41 Looks To "-O3" Optimizations For Its Python Build
APT 2.9 Released: Debian's APT 3.0 To Have A New UI With Colors, Columnar Display & More
KDE's KWin Merges Wayland Explicit Sync Support
Gentoo Linux Now An SPI Project
Open-Source Radeon Driver Enables Support For Vulkan Video H.264/H.265 Encode