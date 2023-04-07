Ubuntu 23.04 Desktop's New Installer Set To Ship Without OpenZFS Install Support

It was just four years ago in Ubuntu 19.10 that Ubuntu's desktop installer added OpenZFS support for carrying out root file-system installations atop this ZFS file-system. Since then the Canonical/Ubuntu interest has waned. Ahead of the Ubuntu 23.04 release this week, I tried out the Ubuntu Lunar Lobster daily snapshot this weekend to find the OpenZFS install support with Ubuntu's new desktop installer to still be missing.

Ubuntu 23.04 features the brand new desktop installer that Canonical has been developing and is making use of the Flutter toolkit.

Ubuntu 23.04 desktop


This new graphical installer is basically at parity to the former Ubiquity solution, but... OpenZFS isn't found with this new installer, as I noted back in January and even using the very latest daily ISO continues to not be present.

Ubuntu 23.04 new installer


While Canonical heavily talked up Ubuntu with OpenZFS for root file-system installations, in the time since Ubuntu 20.04 LTS their interest has lessened. Ubuntu had also been developing the Zsys daemon and client for ZFS systems that is barely developed any longer as a troubling sign of the times. The most recent Zsys commit was in January and making just a README update. The last tagged release was more than one year ago -- Zsys v0.5.9 on 6 April 2022.

Ubuntu 23.04 install options


And now with Ubuntu 23.04's shiny new installer, there is no OpenZFS option either via the prior advanced configuration area or even when setting up manual partitioning.

Ubuntu 23.04 advanced installer settings


The advanced features area just allows for setting up an LVM volume and enabling full disk encryption, a very important feature these days.

Ubuntu 23.04 file-system install options


From Ubuntu 23.04's manual partitioning area the only root file-system options provided are EXT4, XFS, or Btrfs.

Ubuntu 23.04 default file-system layout


By default Ubuntu Linux continues to go with the EXT4 file-system.

Ubuntu 23.04 theme selector


At least this new Ubuntu installer does bring other features like easily switching to a dark theme if so desired...

Ubuntu 23.04 install process


The new Ubuntu 23.04 installer continues working out well from my testing, but without any OpenZFS support.
