Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Desktop Installer Adds New Accessibility Options

The Ubuntu 24.04 LTS desktop installer has rolled out accessibility options built into the initial GUI for helping enable additional features.

While trying out the latest Ubuntu 24.04 LTS daily ISO images this week, I noticed Canonical has now added new accessibility options within easy access of the installer. This includes features around seeing, hearing, typing, pointing and clicking, and zoom. These options were previously available from the GNOME-based desktop but not so easy access that they were part of the initial installer interface.

Ubuntu 24.04 installer accessibility options


Thus it's quite easy to enable large text mode, high contrast UI, zooming, and more with ease beginning on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

Ubuntu 24.04 installer accessibility


While on the topic of the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS desktop installer, it still does contain the "experimental" OpenZFS root file-system option.

Ubuntu 24.04 installer


There is also the experimental support for TPM-based hardware-backed full disk encryption support that is also still being treated as experimental.

Ubuntu 24.04 installer


For the rest of the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS installation experience right now it's much the same as what's found on Ubuntu 23.10 with its modern installer.

Ubuntu 24.04 installer


Ubuntu 24.04 installer


Ubuntu 24.04 will be out in April as Canonical's newest Long-Term Support release with many changes in tow.
