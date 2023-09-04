Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Ubuntu 23.10 Restores ZFS File-System Support In Its Installer
After Ubuntu 23.04 shipped without a ZFS install option in their installer, I was surprised while testing Ubuntu 23.10 daily ISOs in recent days to notice the ZFS support has returned! From the advanced disk options in the Ubuntu 23.10 desktop installer, installing to ZFS has been restored.
This Subiquity bug report from three weeks ago by Tim Holmes-Mitra as the Director of Engineering for the Ubuntu Desktop confirms Canonical's intentions with Ubuntu 23.10. He commented:
"ZFS support is being added for 23.10 (both in subiquity and the desktop installer). For 23.10 ZFS encryption is not supported."
So for those wanting to run Ubuntu atop a ZFS root file-system, this easy option is indeed making its return for Ubuntu 23.10 that is due out next month and ahead of the all-important Ubuntu 24.04 LTS cycle.