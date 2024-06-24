Ubuntu 24.10 Now Defaults To Wayland On NVIDIA

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 24 June 2024 at 06:50 AM EDT. 36 Comments
UBUNTU
With Ubuntu 24.10 due for release in October one of the expressed planned changes has been NVIDIA defaulting to using Wayland rather than X11 for the default desktop session. As of this past week the change is now in place for Ubuntu 24.10 daily users that will find Wayland-by-default when using the official NVIDIA Linux graphics driver.

The proprietary NVIDIA graphics driver has been the hold-out on Ubuntu in sticking to the GNOME X.Org session out-of-the-box rather than Wayland as has been the default for the past several releases when using other GPUs/drivers. But for Ubuntu 24.10, the plan is to cross that threshold for NVIDIA now that their official driver has much better Wayland support and has matured into great shape. Particularly with the upcoming NVIDIA R555 driver reaching stable very soon, the Wayland support is in great shape with features like explicit sync ready to use.

NVIDIA Wayland default on Ubuntu


Canonical's Daniel van Vugt of the Ubuntu desktop team made the change last week for the GDM session manager to drop their NVIDIA-prefers-X11 patches so that NVIDIA Linux users will find Wayland being used by default.

The GDM 46.0-2ubuntu2 package update notes:
"Remove the Ubuntu-specific rules that made Xorg the default for Nvidia. Updated Revert-data-Disable-GDM-on-hybrid-graphics-laptops-with-v.patch to ensure Nvidia 5xx drivers always get Wayland as the default unless there's a stronger reason why it won't work (like modeset has been disabled on the kernel command line). Also refresh the patch description with a more recent justification."

Ubuntu 24.10 will be on GNOME 47 by the time it ships in October along with a number of other updates for this post-LTS release.
36 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu 24.10 Seeing More Desktop Installer Improvements, Improving The Steam Snap
Real-Time Kernel Now Available On Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Canonical Developing "Flamenco" For Enhancing .NET Developer Experience On Ubuntu
Ubuntu 24.04 Now Available For The Milk-V Mars RISC-V Single Board Computer
Ubuntu 24.10 To See More Polishing, NVIDIA Wayland By Default & New Welcome Wizard
Mir 2.17 Better Supports Hybrid Graphics & Other Wayland Enhancements
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's New DRM Panic "Blue Screen of Death" In Action
Systemd 256.1 Fixes "systemd-tmpfiles" Unexpectedly Deleting Your /home Directory
Linus Torvalds Demotes "FORCE_NR_CPUS" Embedded Linux Option To Avoid Confusion
Blumenkrantz "Massively Improves" Mesa's glReadPixels Performance With 7 Lines Of Code
Fedora 41 Hopes The GIMP 3.0 Photoshop Alternative Will Be Ready To Shine
Wine Staging 9.11 Released With A Patch For A 17 Year Old Bug Report
Longtime Linux Wireless Developer Passes Away
New Linux Change Helps Ensure AMD Ryzen With NVMe Works After Resuming From Suspend