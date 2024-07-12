Ubuntu Makes It Easier To Launch VMs On Windows, Authd PPA Up For Testing

Oliver Smith with Canonical has been communicating a lot in recent months around the great improvements planned for Ubuntu 24.10. Canonical engineers and the Ubuntu community have been working on many significant improvements for the desktop in Ubuntu 24.10. Today is a new blog post by Oliver to highlight some of the recent changes.

In today's blog post for outlining some of the recent Ubuntu 24.10 desktop work as of mid-July, the highlights include:

- The first Ubuntu images for Microsoft Hyper-V were published. These new images allow for creating instant Ubuntu VMs on Windows.

- There is now a PPA for testing Authd as Canonical's new authentication daemon for cloud-based identity providers like OpenID Connect and Entra ID.

- GNOME 46.2 packages are being picked up for Ubuntu updates.

- Improvements for Snap updating process as part of broader Snap improvements for Ubuntu 24.10.

More details around these ongoing Ubuntu desktop improvements can be found via the Ubuntu Discourse.
