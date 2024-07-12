Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Ubuntu Makes It Easier To Launch VMs On Windows, Authd PPA Up For Testing
In today's blog post for outlining some of the recent Ubuntu 24.10 desktop work as of mid-July, the highlights include:
- The first Ubuntu images for Microsoft Hyper-V were published. These new images allow for creating instant Ubuntu VMs on Windows.
- There is now a PPA for testing Authd as Canonical's new authentication daemon for cloud-based identity providers like OpenID Connect and Entra ID.
- GNOME 46.2 packages are being picked up for Ubuntu updates.
- Improvements for Snap updating process as part of broader Snap improvements for Ubuntu 24.10.
More details around these ongoing Ubuntu desktop improvements can be found via the Ubuntu Discourse.