Ubuntu Makes It Easier To Launch VMs On Windows, Authd PPA Up For Testing

Oliver Smith with Canonical has been communicating a lot in recent months around the great improvements planned for Ubuntu 24.10 . Canonical engineers and the Ubuntu community have been working on many significant improvements for the desktop in Ubuntu 24.10 . Today is a new blog post by Oliver to highlight some of the recent changes.In today's blog post for outlining some of the recent Ubuntu 24.10 desktop work as of mid-July, the highlights include:- The first Ubuntu images for Microsoft Hyper-V were published. These new images allow for creating instant Ubuntu VMs on Windows.- There is now a PPA for testing Authd as Canonical's new authentication daemon for cloud-based identity providers like OpenID Connect and Entra ID.- GNOME 46.2 packages are being picked up for Ubuntu updates.- Improvements for Snap updating process as part of broader Snap improvements for Ubuntu 24.10.More details around these ongoing Ubuntu desktop improvements can be found via the Ubuntu Discourse