Microsoft's WSL 2.3.11 Brings "Hundreds Of New Kernel Modules" & New Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 17 July 2024 at 09:00 PM EDT.
MICROSOFT
Microsoft today published a new version of their Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) in pre-release form.

WSL 2.3.11 has many features over the current WSL 2.2.4 stable release: it moves to the Linux 6.6 LTS kernel from its older Linux 5.15 LTS base. Today's release notes cite WSL 2.3.11 as being based on Linux 6.6.36.3 and in turn "Hundreds of new kernel modules added."

Windows 11 WSL2


In addition to the much-updated kernel, WSL 2.3.11 has added the WSL Settings feature, updated the WSLg 1.0.63 code for graphics support, updates their DXCore Linux driver for better DirectX support, adds support for the "wsl --manage --move" command, improves error messages, and has a range of other improvements.

WSL 2.3.11 changes


More details on the Microsoft WSL 2.3.11 changes for advancing the Windows Subsystem for Linux support can be found via GitHub.
