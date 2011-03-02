Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Microsoft's WSL 2.3.11 Brings "Hundreds Of New Kernel Modules" & New Features
WSL 2.3.11 has many features over the current WSL 2.2.4 stable release: it moves to the Linux 6.6 LTS kernel from its older Linux 5.15 LTS base. Today's release notes cite WSL 2.3.11 as being based on Linux 6.6.36.3 and in turn "Hundreds of new kernel modules added."
In addition to the much-updated kernel, WSL 2.3.11 has added the WSL Settings feature, updated the WSLg 1.0.63 code for graphics support, updates their DXCore Linux driver for better DirectX support, adds support for the "wsl --manage --move" command, improves error messages, and has a range of other improvements.
More details on the Microsoft WSL 2.3.11 changes for advancing the Windows Subsystem for Linux support can be found via GitHub.