KDE Drives Fixes Into Its Triple Buffering, Adds Konsole Feature To Save Terminal Output

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 27 July 2024
In addition to refining the KDE Human Interface Guidelines, KDE developers have been busy with a variety of other tasks this week in polishing their open-source desktop stack.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekend post that summarizes all of the interesting KDE changes made for the week. This week some of the most prominent KDE changes include:

- The Konsole terminal emulator can now save all output in a terminal view to a file in real-time.

- Distribution vendors can now customize the default set of favorite apps across Kickoff, Kicker, and the Application Dashboard beginning in Plasma 6.2.

- The KDE Info Center now has a page showing detailed memory information where available.

- Plasma 6.1.4 and beyond will ensure KWin when opening a window where the minimum height is taller than the screen will position the titlebar so that it's visible rather than being cut-off.

- Fixing stuttering and other problems within the KWin triple buffering feature.

- Various other bug fixes and UI refinements.

More details on the KDE changes this week via Nate's blog.
