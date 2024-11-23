KDE Plasma 6.3 Sees More Feature Work, One More Crash Fix For KWin

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his traditional weekly development recap that highlights all of the interesting work taking place within the KDE desktop space.

This week saw continued feature work toward the Plasma 6.3 desktop as well as a fair amount of fixes and other maintenance work. Some of the highlights for the past week include:

- Plasma 6.3 is now able to show a laptop battery's cycle count within the KDE Info Center.

- Addressing some sources of "visual awkwardness" within the KDE System Monitor.

- Enhancing the look of the "Apply Plasma Settings" dialog within the System Settings' Login Screen area.

- Fixing a case where Plasma could crash when logging in with an external screen connected to the laptop via HDMI.

- XWayland-based apps can no longer crash KWin by using extremely large icon sizes.

- Improving the name of virtual outputs with Plasma 6.3.

- Various other bug and regression fixes.

More details via this blog post.
