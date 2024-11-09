KDE's Info Center Now Shows Multi-GPU Information, Plasma 6.3 Bringing UI Refinements

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 9 November 2024
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development recap of all the interesting Plasma desktop changes to have landed over the past week.

The first full week of November proved quite busy for KDE developers as much feature activity continues toward the Plasma 6.3 desktop release. Some of this week's highlights include:

- The KDE Info Center is now able to show information on multiple GPUs / graphics cards rather than just one GPU. Here's a screenshot from Nate:

KDE Info Center


- The KDE Discover app now differentiates and shows between apps packaged directly by their developer or a verified and trusted third-party.

- THe KDE Printers widget in Plasma 6.3 will now show each printer's print queue inline.

- Numerous UI improvements are coming with Plasma 6.3.

- Fixing a case where KWin would crash when plugging in external screens.

- Discover's auto-update feature has been restored for Flatpaks.

- Alt key accelerators for items in the Global Menu widget now work on Wayland.

- Many bug fixes.

More details on the KDE changes this week via this blog post.
