KDE Developers Spent The Week Fixing Bugs & Polishing

While Plasma 6.3 feature development is continuing, KDE developers this week spent more time fixing bugs and polishing up existing code for ensuring a solid foundation to this open-source desktop.KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary to highlight some of the interesting changes made for the week. This week's KDE highlights include:- KDE developers in large part spent the week fixing bugs and polishing existing code. KDE's 2024 fundraiser is also ongoing where so far they are at €12873 of their €30000 goal.- When creating a network hotspot for the first time, it will get assigned a random password rather than no password at all, starting in Plasma 6.3.- Discover in Plasma 6.3 will now show the installation progress more accurately when an app needs to download new Flatpak runtimes.- A new symbolic icon for wine beginning in KDE Frameworks 6.9 for better showing Wine apps and similar for Windows games/apps on Linux.

- There is also a Wine regression fix that was causing Wine windows to display black artifacts around them.- Fixing a "major Qt regression" that resulted in the lock and login screens from becoming non-functional under certain conditions.- Re-enabled the ability to turn on HDR mode when the NVIDIA 565.57.1+ graphics driver or Linux 6.11+ for Intel graphics users.- Fixing a performance issue of multi-monitor setups while using a VR headset.- The xdg_toplevel_icon protocol is now supported in KWin Wayland for Plasma 6.3.- Various other bug fixes.More details on this week's KDE changes via blogs.kde.org